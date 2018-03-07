French Trade Deficit Widens In January

France's foreign trade gap widened notably at the start of the year, as exports fell and imports rose, Data from customs office showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.6 billion in January from EUR 3.4 billion in December. The expected shortfall was EUR 4.45 billion.

Exports fell 3.9 percent month-over-month in January, following a 6.0 percent decline in December.

Meanwhile, imports rebounded 1.1 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.