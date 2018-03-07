DAX Edges Lower On Trade War Worries

German stocks fell slightly on Wednesday after White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, an advocate for free trade, resigned from the Trump administration, raising concerns that Trump will go ahead with his plan to impose tariffs and risk a trade war.

Renewed worries about the potential impact of a trade war overshadowed easing geopolitical concerns after North Korea said it is willing to talk about denuclearization.

The benchmark DAX was down 53 points or 0.43 percent at 12,061 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Deutsche Post shares fell 2.2 percent. The mail and logistics group reported lower net profit for the fourth quarter due to a higher tax rate.

