Taiwan Trade Surplus Shrinks In February

Taiwan's foreign trade surplus decreased in February from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, preliminary data from the Ministry of Finance revealed Wednesday.

The trade surplus shrank to $2.9 billion in February from $3.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus for the month was $3.7 billion.

However, the surplus increased from $2.4 billion in January.

Exports dropped 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, confounding economists' forecast for an increase of 3.7 percent.

At the same time, imports rose 0.9 percent, well below the expected growth of 4.9 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

