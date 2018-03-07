Danaher Sees Q1 Adj. Earnings Above High-end Of Outlook Range - Quick Facts

Danaher Corp. (DHR) said Wednesday that it expects first quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be above the high-end of the company's previously communicated outlook range.

Thomas Joyce, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Better than expected results in our Life Sciences and Diagnostics platforms - specifically at Cepheid - are the main drivers for this performance as we continue to see positive momentum in these businesses."

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results in January, Danaher forecast first-quarter net earnings per share in a range of $0.71 to $0.74 and adjusted net earnings per share in a range of $0.90 to $0.93.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2018 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

