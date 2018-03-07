Bulgaria Q4 GDP Growth Eases More Than Estimated

Bulgaria's economic growth eased more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, latest figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the December quarter, slower than the 3.9 percent rise in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter figure was revised down from 3.6 percent.

On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 3.8 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation rose by 4.5 percent.

Exports increased 2.0 percent and imports surged by 8.3 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.8 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 0.9 percent. That was in line with flash data published on February 14.

