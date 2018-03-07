Son Of Wu-Tang Clan Rapper To Launch 'Dirty Coin'

The estate of late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol' Dirty Bastard (OBD) is set to launch a new cryptocurrency "Dirty Coin" in partnership with development firm Link Media Partners LLC in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). There is currently no set date for the ICO.

The Estate works to preserve the legacy of the late Wu-Tang Clan member Russell Tyrone Jones aka Ol' Dirty Bastard, who passed away in November 2004.

Link Media Partners announced that the ODB token will be launched on the TAO Network Blockchain platform (XTO) and will trade on the AltMarket cryptocurrency platform, which will also be launched with Dirty Coin.

The ICO will be used by the ODB Estate to fund the debut album of Ol' Dirty Bastard's son Barsun Jones, better known as Young Dirty Bastard. It will also fund other music projects and related ventures. Young Dirty is heading the cryptocurrency initiative.

"Bitcoin is the future of money and all the fans want a part of the future of Ol' Dirty Bastard. In the past, Dad's music was ahead of its time, so it makes sense that he would be ahead of the of money now," said Young Dirty in a press release.

The blockchain-based cryptocurrency OBD is also expected to be used as a form of payment for the late rapper's music and exclusive merchandise as well as his son's concerts, tours, music and exclusive merchandise.

Link Media Partners said it "will work with Young Dirty develop his own music and infrastructure to produce and release music without a record label."

Young Dirty is currently in the studio recording his first album, which is slated for a Fall 2018 release. He will then go on a North American tour with Digital Underground later this year.

"My career has been spent helping artists build and own as much of their careers as possible, so it is an absolute honor to be partnered with Young Dirty and the ODB Estate as we discover and implement exciting new ways for artists to connect with, and empower, their fans," said Hakim Draper, CEO of Link Media Partners.

ODB will be the second member of American hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan get involved in the world of cryptocurreny after Ghostface Killah co-founded Cream Capitol, a cryptocurrency company, in October 2017.

Though some artists in the music and film industry have been accepting cryptos as payments, and endorsing several ICOs, this is probably the first time that an artist is launching a cryptocurrency. Movie producer Christopher Woodrow had earlier reportedly revealed plan to launch a cryptocurrency to fund films, called MovieCoin.

