Actor Ryan Gosling Shown As Graphic Designer For Fake ICO

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was shown as part of the team behind a cryptocurrency initial coin offering, or ICO, which was a scam, reports said.

A stock image of the La la land actor was shown on the website of Miroskii, which described itself as a "decentralized bank," and was offering a cryptocurrency with a tag line "bank without any bankers," news website CNET reported.

But, Gosling is not promoting any cryptocurrency.

Miroskii's website was not accessible at the time of writing this report.

Gosling's photo appeared with the name Kevin Belanger, who the website claimed was an "experienced graphic designer with a clear focus on identities and illustration."

The Miroskii ICO and its Gosling connection was first uncovered by Twitter user with the handle @CryptoShillNye and brought to CNET's attention by Dogecoin founder Jackson Palmer.

Further exploration by another Twitter user Claus Wahlers showed that almost all the profiles of the Miroskii's list of advisors were fake.

The trouble is Miroskii apparently raised $833,000 from the ICO, though the figure cannot be verified, CNET reported.

CNET said it is yet to hear from the Miroskii team after the news website contacted them over the social media.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News