Gary Cohn Resigns As Trump's Chief Economic Advisor

Amid a dispute over trade policy, White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned from President Donald Trump's administration.

The resignation by Cohn, a free trade advocate, comes after Trump recently announced plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In a statement, Trump said Cohn did a "superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American once again."

Trump said in a post on Twitter that he would make a decision on a new chief economic advisor "soon," adding, "Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!"

Cohn called it an honor to serve the country and enact pro-growth economic policies, including the Republican tax reform bill.

"I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn added.

The issue of tariffs reportedly led to a dispute among White House officials, with Cohn pitted against protectionists such as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and trade advisor Peter Navarro.

Trump indicated last week that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

The president has shrugged off concerns about retaliation by the European Union and China, claiming trade wars are "good" and "easy to win."

