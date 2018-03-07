Poll Shows Voters Oppose Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Voters oppose President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University National Poll.

The poll found that 50 percent of voters oppose imposing the tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, while 31 percent support the tariffs.

Trump indicated last week that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

Quinnipiac noted every listed party, gender, education, age and racial group oppose the steel and aluminum tariffs, except Republicans and white voters with no college degree.

The poll showed that opposition to the tariffs rises to 59 percent if the tariffs raise the cost of goods Americans buy.

Thirty-six percent of voters said the tariffs will be bad for American jobs, while 26 percent said the tariffs will be good for American jobs and 24 percent said the tariffs will have no impact on jobs.

"Tariff, smariff, say voters who see punishing other countries on imports will do more harm at home," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,122 voters was conducted March 3rd through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

