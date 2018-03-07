ARGENTINA: Senate Starts Discussion On Capital Market Reform Bill

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean Senate is about to begin discussion on the capital market reform bill approved in December by the House of Representatives.

The Senate's Economy and Investment Commission should be convened to discuss the legislation, promoted by the government as the "Productive Financing Bill."

The bill aims at enabling small and medium-sized companies to access the stock market to finance themselves.

The initiative proposes, among other issues, that the invoices issued by SMEs for their products and services are accepted or automatically formed within 30 days of issuance, enabling them to be sold through banks or in the capital market.

Another key point is a proposal to repeal the power of the National Securities Commission (CNV) to intervene in companies and appoint veto power controllers over the decisions of the board of such companies, as provided in Article 20 of the current law.

