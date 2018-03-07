ARGENTINA: Minister Stresses Importance Of Meeting Annual Inflation Target

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Finance Minister Nicolás Dujovne claimed that for the first time in history, the South American country can lower inflation with a floating exchange rate - adding that it is essential for the government to meet the annual inflation target of 15% in 2018 after missing it last year.

"we come from a 38% inflation in 2016, as a result of having recognized inflation that was swept under the rug by the previous government, and because we had to right public services, eliminate exchange restrictions. From that very high rate, we went down to 24.8% in 2017, and we aspire to reach 15% this year and 10% next year," he said in an interview with the La Nación newspaper.

Regarding monetary policy, Dujovne noted that inflation targets changed in December together with the degree of restriction in monetary policy.

"In that sense, it is a little less contractive than before, since it does not seek a target of 10%, but of 15% (of inflation), and, in pursuit of that objective, the Central Bank continues to appeal to the same mechanisms: it has an inflation target, it has a very positive monetary policy rate in real terms and, eventually, it can intervene in the market, if it considers necessary," he said.

