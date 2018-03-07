GOL: Net Revenue Should Add Up To R$ 12 Billion In 2019

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas projects a capex of R$ 600 million for 2019, while net revenue must add up to R$ 12 billion, slightly above the R$ 11 billion forecast for 2018, said the company in a preliminary estimate for the next year performance.

According to Gol, earnings per share should be between R$ 1.70 and R$ 2.30, while earnings per ADS should range from R$ 1 to R$ 1.50.

Net debt per EBITDA is expected to be 2.5 times, below the 3-fold forecast for 2018. The EBIT operating margin for the next year is expected to be at 13%, up from 11% in 2018.

The total supply should be between 5% and 10%, while the domestic supply will be between 1% and 3% and the international supply will vary between 30% and 40%. The average occupancy rate should range from 79% to 81%, while the CASK ex-fuel should be R$ 0,15 in 2018 and 2019.

Finally, aircraft leasing is expected to reach R$ 1 billion in 2019, up from R $ 950 million for this year. The price of the liter of fuel should be at R$ 2.6, above the R$ 2.2 forecast for 2018.

In a statement to the market, the airline said that these financial perspectives for 2019 could be adjusted to incorporate the evolution of GOL's operational and financial performance and eventual changes in the Brazilian and the economic scenario.

