ARGENTINA: Merval Falls Amid Profit-taking Due To Risk Aversion

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 0.17%, closing at 32,807.34 points Wednesday amid profit-taking due to lower risk appetite.

Analysts at Cohen brokerage noted that "the market is somewhat warm, rising slightly."

The shares of Telecom (+2.76%), Grupo Concesionario del Oeste (+2.66%), and Boldt (+2.28%) rose, while Petrobras (-3.53%), Banco Francés (-2.26%), and Galicia (-1.76%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.34%, closing at 20.41 Argentinean pesos in a volatile session. According to Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores de Cambio, "Central Bank sales corrected at times the rise in the exchange rate and prevented it from exceeding the 20.43 level."

by Agencia CMA Latam

