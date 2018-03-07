New Zealand Manufacturing Volume Jumps 1.0% In Q4

The total volume of manufacturing activity in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That followed the upwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 0.3 percent).

Seven of the 13 manufacturing industries saw sales rise in the December 2017 quarter.

The largest movements were petroleum and coal product manufacturing, up 17 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

