COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades Slightly Higher On Bancolombia's Good Performance

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, rose slightly (0.05%) near the end of Wednesday's session, trading at 1,474.86 points.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, pointed to market stability and the 1.80% decline in Ecopetrol's shares price, offset by Bancolombia rise (+1.86%).

Avianca (+0.65%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.45%) also rose, while Suramericana (-1.02%).

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,866.50 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.43% rise due to the drop in oil prices abroad. Natalia Granados, an analyst at Global Securities, oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories data have increased by more than double the expected.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

