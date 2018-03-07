Japan Overall Bank Lending Rises 2.1% In February

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 521.735 trillion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 2.3 percent increase in January (originally 2.4 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending again was up an annual 2.1 percent to 453.679 trillion yen - slowing from the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Lending from trusts climbed 2.5 percent on year to 68.055 trillion yen, while loans from foreign banks spiked an annual 16.7 percent to 2.459 trillion yen.

by RTT Staff Writer

