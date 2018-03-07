Australia Has A$1.055 Trade Surplus In January

Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$1.055 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That blew away forecasts for a surplus of A$200 million following the upwardly revised A$1.146 billion deficit in December (originally A$1.358 billion).

Exports gained 4.0 percent on month to $33.924 billion, while imports sank 2.0 percent to A$32.869 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.