China Exports Surge More Than Forecast

China's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in February, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Thursday.

In dollar terms, exports jumped 44.5 percent year-over-year in February, much faster than the 11.0 percent rise economists had forecast.

Imports climbed 6.3 percent in February from a year ago, slower than the expected growth of 8.0 percent.

The trade surplus totaled $33.74 billion in February, in contrast to the expected deficit of $5.7 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.