Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls Unexpectedly To 10-Month Low

A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese declined unexpectedly in February to the lowest level in ten months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 48.6 in February from 49.9 in January.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to improve to 50.5.

Moreover, the latest reading was the lowest since April last year, when it marked 48.5.

Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index also fell to 51.4 in February from 52.4 in the preceding month. It was forecast to decrease to 51.7.

