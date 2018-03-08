Swiss Jobless Rate Falls Slightly In February

Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in February, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in February from 3 percent in January.

Similarly, on an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.

The number of registered unemployed decreased by 5,231 from the previous month to 143,930 in February.

The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, came in at 2.9 percent versus 3 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

