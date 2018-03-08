Norway Industrial Production Grows For Second Month

Norway's industrial production increased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in January, well above the 0.2 percent gain in December.

Mining and quarrying output climbed 4.2 percent annually in January, while manufacturing production dropped by 0.4 percent.

Output of extraction and related services registered a decline of 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded strongly by 3.4 percent from December, when it fell by 0.5 percent.

Nonetheless, manufacturing production contracted 2.0 percent, faster than the 0.4 percent decrease economists had forecast.

