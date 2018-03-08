logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Engie Turns To Profit In FY17; Announces Higher Dividend For FY18 - Quick Facts

Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, (GDSZF.PK,GDFZY.PK), a natural gas and electricity supplier, reported that its net income Group share for fiscal year 2017 was 1.4 billion euros, compared to net loss of 0.4 billion euros last year.

Net recurring income Group share with E&P underlying contribution rose to 2.6 billion euros from 2.5 billion euros in the prior year. It includes 0.2 billion euros of net recurring income Group share of Engie E&P International underlying contribution and excludes 0.1 billion euros of D&A upside under IFRS 5.

Taking into account this upside, reported net recurring income, Group share amounted to 2.7 billion euros, including 0.3 billion euros related to discontinued operations.

EBITDA for the year declined 1.8 percent to 9.3 billion euros from 9.5 billion euros last year, but increased 5.3 percent on an organic basis.

Revenues for the year grew 0.3 percent to 65.0 billion euros from 64.8 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth for the year was 1.7 percent.

Reported revenue growth was affected by changes in the scope of consolidation, or a negative impact of 583 million euros, due mainly to the disposal of the merchant power generation assets in the United States, Poland and the UK.

This was partially offset by the acquisition of Keepmoat Regeneration which designs, builds, refurbishes and regenerates residential buildings, and by a negative foreign exchange effect of 300 million euros, chiefly related to fluctuations in the pound sterling.

For fiscal year 2017, Engie confirmed the payment of a dividend of 0.70 euros per share, payable in cash.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Engie anticipates net recurring income Group share between 2.45 billion euros and 2.65 billion euros. Based on a net recurring income Group share excluding E&P and LNG of 2.36 billion euros in 2017, this target implies a gross variation of 8 percent and a strong underlying organic increase.

This outlook is based on an indicative range for EBITDA of 9.3 billion euros to 9.7 billion euros, also growing strongly organically.

For fiscal year 2018, Engie announced a new dividend policy, with the dividend increased by 7.1 percent to 0.75 euros per share, payable in cash.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Merck KgaA FY17 Net Profit Climbs, EBITDA Down; Warns On FY18; Stock Dips
Shares of Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) were losing around 5 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the drug major reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and margin declined, despite higher sales. Net profit, however, climbed with positive U.S. tax reform impact. Further, the company warned about fiscal 2018.
Gary Cohn Resigns As Trump's Chief Economic Advisor
Amid a dispute over trade policy, White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn has resigned from President Donald Trump's administration. The resignation by Cohn, a free trade advocate, comes after Trump recently announced plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 Results Beat View, But Dollar Tree Misses
Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, while discount store operator Dollar Tree, Inc.'s results for the quarter missed estimates. Abercrombie & Fitch's fourth-quarter profit grew 52 percent from last year, reflecting a double-digit increase in sales and a benefit related to foreign exchange rates.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap