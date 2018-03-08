Malta Economic Growth Slows In Q4

Malta's economic growth moderated in the three months ended December, after remaining stable in the previous quarter, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 4.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than third quarter's stable expansion of 7.6 percent, which was revised up from 7.2 percent.

In nominal terms, annual GDP growth eased to 7.0 percent in the December quarter from 10.4 percent in the September quarter.

During the year 2017, real GDP advanced 6.6 percent compared with a 5.5 percent growth in 2017.

