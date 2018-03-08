Southwest Airlines February Traffic, Capacity, Load Factor Rise - Quick Facts

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported higher traffic, capacity and load factor for the month of February 2018.

The company said it flew 9.0 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in February 2018, an increase of 3.5 percent from the 8.7 billion RPMs flown in the same period last year.

Capacity, measured in available seat miles or ASMs, increased 1.0 percent to 11.1 billion in February 2018, compared with February 2017 ASMs of 11.0 billion.

The load factor in February was 81.0 percent, compared with 79.0 percent in the year-ago period.

