Taiwanese Airline To Accept Cryptocurrencies For Flight Tickets

Taiwanese airline company FAT Taiwan Inc., the parent company of Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT), announced recently that it would start accepting payments in encrypted digital currencies such as bitcoin for the purchase air tickets and related services. FAT will become the first airline operator in Taiwan to accept cryptocurrencies.

Passengers will be able to use encrypted digital currency to enjoy more than 20,000 domestic and foreign flights and related travel products provided by Far East Airlines for a more convenient and preferential transaction experience.

The Taipei, Taiwan-based airline flies to many destinations including Siem Reap, Chengdu, Guilin, Haikou, Hefei, Nanning, Taiyuan, Wuhan, Yichang, Zhengzhou, Kaosiung, Kinmen, Magong, Taipei and Da Nang.

The airline also operates in some international routes, with services from Taiwan to Mainland China, Cambodia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

FAT is setting a trend among airlines and airports to provide its customers with as many convenient payment options as possible.

In May 2017, Japanese low-cost airline Peach Aviation Ltd. had announced its plan to accept bitcoin through a partnership with Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, Bitpoint Japan, by the end of the year. But in December, they decided to postpone it to March this year.

Australia's Brisbane airport in early February partnered with local start-up TravelbyBit to launch the world's first digital currency airport terminal. Travelers will soon be able to use TravelbyBit's cryptocurrency payment system, including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, and other digital currencies, at the airport.

Latvia's AirBaltic had become the first airline in the world to accept Bitcoin, in 2014.

by RTT Staff Writer

