New Steel Tariffs Would Seriously Hurt US Prosperity, Ex CIA Chief Warns

Former CIA director John Brennan has criticized President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and warned that it would seriously hurt America's future prosperity.

"You show an amazing albeit unsurprising ignorance of how , automation, and the attendant evolution of economics and societies have transformed the world," Brennan said on Twitter Wednesday in apparent response to Trump's criticism of the trade policies of previous administrations.

Several countries have warned the United States of consequences to Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Brennan, a frequent critic of Trump, was the CIA chief during President Barack Obama's second term.

It was this tweet by Trump that provoked Brennan: "From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories, 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs and accumulated Trade Deficits of more than 12 Trillion Dollars. Last year we had a Trade Deficit of almost 800 Billion Dollars. Bad Policies & Leadership".

Brennan retaliated by saying, "Your simple minded policies--imposition of tariffs--have the potential to seriously damage our future prosperity".

This was the second hot reply that Brennan gave to Trump over his criticism of the previous administration this week.

Monday, Trump had accused the Obama Administration of starting an investigation into the Trump Campaign before the Election in November to discredit him "so Crooked H would win."

"This tweet is a great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of the facts, and increased anxiety and panic (rightly so) about the Mueller investigation," Brennan retorted on Twitter.

by RTT Staff Writer

