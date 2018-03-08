Florida House Passes Gun Control Act

Florida House of Representatives has passed new gun control measures, three weeks after a mass shooting in the state shook America's conscience.

Nicolas Cruz, 19, who was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland for disciplinary reasons, killed 17 people after returning to the campus with an assault rifle on February 14.

It triggered fresh calls for gun control, a national boycott campaign, and mass street protests.

The Bill, named after the tragedy-hit school, passed the Republican-led lower House by 67-50 vote Wednesday.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act passed the Florida Senate narrowly by a 20-18 vote, after an amendment removed a provision to arm classroom teachers.

The bill will become law once Governor Rick Scott signs it.

It would allow for the hiring of more school resources officers, physical security improvements to schools, new age and waiting-period limits on shotgun and rifle purchases and more police powers to seize weapons from dangerous people.

