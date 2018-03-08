The Swiss Stock Market Climbed As Trade Concerns Ease

The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a substantial gain. Concerns over a potential trade war have eased after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suggested Mexico and Canada could be exempt from President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The ECB moved closer to exiting its massive monetary stimulus as it dropped the easing bias on asset purchases from its forward guidance, as sought by some policymakers in previous sessions, while leaving the key interest rates unchanged.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.27 percent Thursday and finished at 8,896.42. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.20 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.27 percent.

Sonova jumped 3.2 percent after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to "Neutral."

The index heavyweights all finished solidly in the green Thursday. Nestlé increased 1.8 percent, Novartis climbed 1.5 percent and Roche added 1.0 percent.

Geberit advanced 1.7 percent, Sika rose 1.6 percent and Zurich Insurance added 1.5 percent.

Swiss Re finished higher by 1.1 percent after Société Générale upgraded its rating on the stock to "Buy."

Julius Baer rose 0.8 percent after the company set up a joint venture with Siam Commercial Bank of Thailand. Credit Suisse and UBS also finished up by 0.8 percent each.

