MEXICO: PPI Decelerates To 3.24% In February On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Mexico's National Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 3.24% in February on an annual basis, recording a yearly deceleration over the previous month, said the country's statistics department (Inegi). The Mexican PPI excludes oil prices from the calculation.

In the monthly comparison, the Mexican PPI increased 0.45% in February, also decelerating from January (+0.84%).

The monthly result was due to the increase in the prices of primary (+0.99%), manufacturing (+0.36%), and services (+0.52%) activities.

by Agencia CMA Latam

