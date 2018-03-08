MEXICO: Annual Inflation Slows To 5.34% In February

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The consumer price index in Mexico rose 5.34% in February from a year before, losing strength from the previous month, when the index increased 0.53%, according to the country's statistics office (Inegi).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since fevereiro 2017, when the consumer price index rose 4.86%.

On a monthly comparison, the Mexican consumer price index increased 0.38% in February. In january, the index grew 0.53%. So far in 2018, the inflation rate in Mexico is up 0.91%.

The core consumer price index, which measures inflation excluding products and services with either volatile or market-insensitive prices, increased 4.27% in fevereiro from a year before and rose 0.49% compared to January.

The annual inflation target in Mexico ranges from 2% to 4%.

The next monetary policy meeting at the Mexican central bank is scheduled for April 12.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.