COLOMBIA: FARC's Londoño Withdraws Presidential Run

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The former Colombian guerrilla group FARC, now converted into the political party Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common, announced that its former leader and presidential candidate Rodrigo Londoño, alias Timochenko, withdrew his bid for the upcoming elections, scheduled for May.

According to a statement read by the former guerrilla Ivan Marquez, the effects on the of Londoño, who was hospitalized for heart problems a few days ago, added to the lack of guarantees to campaigning after several incidents that the party suffered in its rallies through the country.

"Widely known circumstances about the [Londoño's] recovery process after surgery, together with those already mentioned due to lack of guarantees, have led us to decline our presidential aspirations," Márquez said.

However, the party keeps its 74 candidates for the legislative elections, on Sunday, in which a new Congress will be elected.

