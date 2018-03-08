ARGENTINA: Senate To Discuss Double Taxation Of Services With Brazil

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Foreign Affairs and the Budget Commissions of the Argentinean Senate agreed to discuss the protocol to amend the agreement to avoid double taxation with Brazil.

The move is part of the agreement signed on last July, during the Mercosur Summit, held in Mendoza.

With the agreement, the expectation is to benefit more than 46 thousand Argentinean companies providing services such as accounting, legal advisory, architecture, engineering, audiovisual, advertising, information , research and development, consulting and services.

The agreement states that Argentinean entrepreneurs and companies that export services to Brazil can discount taxes that they pay for profits, and avoid the payment of the tax to both countries.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

