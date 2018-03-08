CHILE: Annual Inflation Slows Down To 2% In February

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The consumer price index in Chile rose 2% in February from a year before, losing strength from the previous month, when the index increased 2.19%, according to the country's statistics office (Ine).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since November 2017, when the consumer price index rose 1.91%.

On a monthly comparison, the Chilean consumer price index remained stable in February. In January, the index grew 0.46%. So far in 2018, the inflation rate in Chile is up 0.5%.

The consumer price index excluding food prices rose 1.6% in february from a year before and rose 0.1% compared to January.

The annual inflation target in Chile ranges from 2% to 4%.

The next monetary policy meeting at the Chilean central bank is scheduled for March 20.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.