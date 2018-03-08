New Zealand Overall Credit Card Spending Gains 0.1%

Overall credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That follows the 0.6 percent increase in January.

Retail credit card spending sank 0.3 percent on month, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 1.4 percent gain in the previous month.

It was the first decline after five straight months of gain.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

