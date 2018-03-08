Japan Household Spending Jumps 2.0% On Year In January

The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.0 percent on year in January, the ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 289,703 yen.

That beat forecasts for a fall 0.8 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent a month earlier.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 442,129 yen, down an annual 1.5 percent.

Individually, spending on housing and medical care saw the biggest jumps, while education and clothing experienced the sharpest declines.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

