Japan M2 Money Stock Rises 3.3% In February

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 987.4 trillion yen.

That was in line with expectations and down from 3.4 percent in January.

The M3 money stock gained an annual 2.8 percent to 1,316.0 trillion yen - again matching forecasts and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

The L money stock advanced 3.1 percent to 1,729.9 trillion yen, slowing from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.