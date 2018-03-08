China CPI Jumps To 2.9% In February

Consumer prices in China were up 2.9 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That exceeded forecasts for 2.4 percent and was up sharply from 1.5 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices jumped 1.2 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in January.

The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 3.7 percent versus expectations for 3.8 percent and down from 4.3 percent in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

