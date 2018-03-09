European Economics Preview: UK Industrial Production Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade figures from the UK and Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany's industrial production and foreign trade reports. Economists forecast output to expand 0.7 percent on month in January, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in the previous month.

Also, consumer and producer prices from Norway are due. Inflation is seen at 1.8 percent in February versus 1.6 percent in January.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases industrial and manufacturing output figures. Economists forecast industrial production to drop 0.3 percent on month in January, in contrast to a 0.5 percent rise in December.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production data. Spain's production is forecast to grow 5.1 percent annually in January after climbing 6.1 percent in December.

In the meantime, consumer prices and foreign trade from the Czech Republic are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's producer price figures are due for January. Producer prices had advanced 2.2 percent on year in December.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK industrial production and foreign trade data. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.5 percent on month in January, in contrast to a 1.3 percent drop in December.

In the meantime, UK visible trade data is due. The trade deficit is seen at GBP 11.9 billion in January compared to December's GBP 13.57 billion shortfall.

At 7.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research is set to issue UK GDP estimate for three months to February.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.