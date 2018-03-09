Germany's Exports & Imports Fall In January

Germany's exports as well as imports declined in January from the previous month, Destatis reported Friday.
Exports decreased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis after staying flat in December. Shipments were expected to gain 0.3 percent.
Similarly, imports fell 0.5 percent in contrast to December's 1.1 percent increase. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent drop in January.
Consequently, the trade surplus remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.3 billion.
Year-on-year, exports climbed 8.6 percent, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in December. Likewise, imports advanced 6.7 percent compared to December's 4.7 percent growth.
As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 17.4 billion from EUR 14.6 billion in the same period of last year.
The current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 22.0 billion compared to EUR 11.9 billion surplus in January 2017.
