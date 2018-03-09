logo
CAC 40 Lackluster Ahead Of US Jobs Data

French shares were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and looked ahead to the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,254 in opening deals after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.

Geoscience company CGG jumped 8.5 percent after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed from last year.

On the flip side, media group Lagardere jumped 6 percent after posting disappointing annual results.

In economic news, France's industrial production declined more than expected in January, figures from the statistical office Insee showed.

Industrial production fell 2 percent in January from December, when it climbed 0.2 percent. Production was expected to drop 0.3 percent.

