Hungary Trade Surplus Grows In January

Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in January from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 676 million from EUR 563 million in the corresponding month last year.

Both exports and imports surged by 10.0 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively in January from last year.

The share of EU member states was 80 percent in exports and 74 percent in imports.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.