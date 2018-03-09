Czech Inflation Eases More Than Expected

Czech consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.2 percent rise in December.

Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 2.0 percent.

Prices of goods in total and services grew by 1.4 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively in January from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations in January, while it was expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

