Greece CPI Rises Slightly In February

Greece's consumer prices rebounded marginally in February, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.

Consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January, which was the first decrease in fourteen months.

Transport costs grew 2.8 percent annually in February and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages declined 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1 percent from January, when it fell by 1.6 percent.

EU harmonized inflation in Greece rose to 0.4 percent in February from 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.1 percent after falling 1.2 percent in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.