Italy PPI Inflation Slows For Second Month

Italy's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in January, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Producer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 2.0 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December 2016.

In domestic market, producer prices grew 1.8 percent annually in January and by 1.2 percent in foreign market.

Month-on-month, producer prices rose 0.7 percent after remaining flat in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.