Australian Meteorology Staff Investigated Over Crypto Mining

Two employees of Australian Bureau of Meteorology are being investigated by the police for allegedly using the bureau's powerful computers to mine cryptocurrencies, ABC News reported.

As per the report, the employees allegedly ran an elaborate operation using the bureau's computers. The investigation is continuing, but they are yet to be charged. At least one of these employees has since gone on leave.

Cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, are created by solving complex mathematical problems in a process known as mining. The mining requires highly powerful computers and consumes enormous electricity.

The significant growth in demand for cryptocurrencies with its skyrocketing value has prompted hackers around the world to steal computer power to mine coins.

Russian scientists at a nuclear warhead research centre were arrested recently for allegedly using the facility's computers to mine digital currencies.

In early March, Iceland, which is considered a favorite place for cryptocurrency miners, saw the theft of around 600 powerful computers used to mine bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The around $2 million worth computers were taken from datacenters.

In February, electric car maker Tesla Inc. had become a victim of cryptojacking, in which hackers used its cloud system to mine cryptocurrency, according to cybersecurity software firm RedLock.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

