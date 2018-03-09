Iceland Economic Growth Eases Further In Q4

Iceland's economic growth eased for the fourth straight quarter in the three months ended December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Friday.

In real terms, gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, well below the 3.4 percent rise in the third quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from the September quarter, when it grew by 3.1 percent.

During the whole year 2017, the expanded 3.6 percent compared with a 7.5 percent spike in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

