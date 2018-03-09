Croatia Industrial Production Falls For Third Month

Croatia's industrial production declined for the third straight month in January, though at slower rate than in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent year-over-year in January, following a 2.5 percent fall in December.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted 0.7 percent annually in January, while manufacturing production grew by 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.7 percent from December, when it rebounded by 1.6 percent.

