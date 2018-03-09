Ireland Retail Sales Fall At Stable Rate

Ireland's retail sales declined for the second successive month in January, and at a steady pace, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.

The volume of retail sales dropped 0.6 percent percent month-over-month in January, the same rate of fall as in December.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were department stores and motor trades.

Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered an increase of 1.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth slowed markedly to 1.3 percent in January from 5.6 percent in December.

The value of retail sales rose 0.7 percent monthly in January, while it slid 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

