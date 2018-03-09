UK Economy To Grow At Slower Pace: NIESR

The UK is likely to grow at a slower pace in three months to February, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Friday.

The monthly estimates suggested the output grew at a pace of 0.3 percent in three months to February compared to 0.4 percent in three months to January.

"Activity has eased slightly and is likely to slow further in March when the full impact of the recent extreme weather conditions will be realised," Amit Kara, Head of UK Macroeconomic Forecasting at NIESR, said.

"Economic growth continues to be driven by both the manufacturing and the service sectors, supported by a buoyant global economy, while construction output lags," Kara added.

