This Day That Year: BeyondSpring

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) have returned nearly 38% over the last 1 year while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) has gained only 12% during the same period.

It was on this day last year, i.e. March 9, 2017, that BeyondSpring debuted on the Nasdaq by setting a public offering at $20.00 per share.

The Company's lead drug candidate is Plinabulin, a small molecule derived from a marine fungus of the Aspergillus species.

The following clinical trials are ongoing with Plinabulin:

-- A phase III clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with Docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, dubbed Study 103.

-- A phase II/III clinical trial for the reduction of Docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia, known as Study 105.

-- A phase II/III clinical trial for the prevention of non-Docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia, dubbed Study 106.

-- A phase I/II trial of Plinabulin with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo in patients with 2nd/3rd line non-small lung cancer, dubbed Study 201, being conducted in collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

-- A phase I/II trial of Plinabulin with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo in patients with 2nd/3rd line non-small lung cancer, dubbed Study 202, being conducted in collaboration with UCSD.

In addition to Plinabulin, the Company also has a couple of pre-clinical drug candidates in its pipeline.

Recent event:

Last December, the Company announced that it met the primary objective in the phase II portion of its phase II/III clinical trial known as Study 105, comparing Plinabulin to Amgen's Neulasta in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with Docetaxel.

The primary endpoint for the trial is the duration of severe Neutropenia (DSN) in Docetaxel-treated patients in the first chemotherapy cycle, after randomization to either Plinabulin or Neulasta. According to the trial results, Plinabulin was found to be non-inferior to Neulasta for DSN.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Final data readout for phase II portion from Study 105 is expected in the first half of this year.

-- Initial data readout from Study 201/Study 202 is also anticipated in the first half of 2018.

-- Interim analysis for phase III portion of Study 105 is expected in the second half of 2018.

-- Data readout for phase II portion from Study 106 is also expected in the second half of 2018.

-- NDA filing in China for Plinabulin in the indication of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia is planned for the second half of this year.

-- Interim analysis for phase III clinical trial of Plinabulin in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (dubbed Study 103) is expected in the second half of 2018.

-- NDA filing in China for Plinabulin in the indication of in advanced non-small cell lung cancer is expected in the second half of this year.

Some key numbers… (As of Sep.30, 2017)

Cash: $40.7 million

Shares Outstanding: 22.84 million

Float: 5 million

(Data sourced from Yahoo Finance).

BYSI has thus far hit a low of $17.01 and a high of $48.49. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $26.50, down 3.07%.

